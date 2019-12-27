Hrithik Roshan Open To Explore Hollywood Projects

Hrithik Roshan is basking in the success of his 2019 action-thriller film War, which went on to be one of the highest-grossing films of the Bollywood. He has a huge fan base that floods the theatres when his films are released. Hrithik is currently busy and is planning to make more movies like War, which will dominate the box-offices all over the world. Read more to know what the actor has up his sleeves for his fans.

Hrithik Roshan eyeing Hollywood

Post War, Hrithik Roshan is all set to come up with new movies. He is going through the scripts that fans and audience will love. Talking to a leading daily, the actor recently said that he is exploring projects and is open to take up Bollywood as well as Hollywood films. He said that he is open to working there; he has not found anything yet though, either in Bollywood or Hollywood. Talking further about his future endeavours, which he is yet to sign, Hrithik said that he would love to star in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Reportedly he said that he would like to work in the movies by the director Zoya Akhtar, and is hoping that someone will write a feel-good film for him.

Hrithik Roshan’s previous work

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie War and Super 30, both of which went on to be a Box-Office hit, and his performance in these films were loved by his fans. Super 30 revolves around the Indian math wizard Anand Kumar, and his educational initiative Super 30, which is in Patna. In the action-thriller flick War, Hrithik Roshan was seen playing the character of a rouge agent Kabir, who has apparently betrayed India, and his team, and is being hunted by his mentee, played by Tiger Shroff.



