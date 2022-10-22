Hrithik Roshan Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish, Shares Photo Montage For Mom Pinkie

Actor Hrithik Roshan is very close to his family and is often seen spending time with them. As the actor's mother, Pinkie Roshan, rang into her 69th birthday, she shared a beautiful montage which had several throwback pictures and videos of the mother-son duo.

The Vikram Vedha actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a photo montage to wish his mother, Pinkie Roshan, a happy birthday. In the clip, the mother-son duo could be seen sharing smiles in several pictures. One of the photos featured them working out in a gym, while a clip saw them dancing together.

Sharing the video, Hrithik Roshan penned a heartwarming birthday note for his mother. In the note, he expressed his love and admiration for his mother. The actor also asked his fans to wish his mom luck as she plans for a transformation. He wrote, "I wish you LOVE my mama LOVE that emerges inside you for YOU. And peace, the kind that connects your heart with every single being on the planet. HAPPY 69th BIRTHDAY!" "Wish her luck guys, she is just about deciding to begin her most inspired Transformation yet !! 22.10.2022," he added.

Hrithik Roshan's actor-singer-girlfriend Saba Azad also sent warm wishes to Pinkie Roshan via the comment section and wrote, "Happy birthday Pinkie aunty @pinkieroshan." The Fighter star's ex-wife Susanne Khan commented, "This is so beautiful happy birthday." Tiger Shroff, Shweta Bachchan, Anaita Shroff and more also sent birthday wishes to Pinkie.

Pinkie Roshan pens a gratitude note on her birthday

Roshan shared childhood pictures featuring her mother and father on the occasion of her birthday. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude for having all the reasons to celebrate life. She wrote, "At the stroke of midnight I turn 69…… Thankyou mummy, daddy for giving me all that a child needs to grow up with wonderful memories. I miss you both very very much. I wish to thank my family, my friends, my house help and everyone else who came into my life for a reason…I have all the reasons to celebrate LIFE!!! Thankyou all for being there for me 22 nd October here I come again to spread joy laughter happiness. love you all out there."

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan