Hrithik Roshan Pens Heartfelt B'day Post For Mom Pinkie: 'Luckiest To Be Born As Your Son'

On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan's birthday, the actor wished her in the most beautiful way. He also shared a cute video clip of a couple of animals who arrived at their place to wish her mother.

Many celebrity artists and fans took to Hrithik Roshan's social media post and showered love and even sent lovely wishes for his mother.

The Sun, Moon and animals arrive to wish Hrithik Roshan's mother on her birthday

The Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of himself with his mother in which he can be seen lovingly hugging his mother. On the other hand, his mother, Pinkie can be seen depicting a vibrant smile on her face.

In the caption, he wrote how he was the luckiest to be born as her son and was luckier to still have watched and learnt from her mother's journey. He also depicted how the Sun, the moon, a fox, a peacock came out in the morning in order to wish his mother a happy birthday. He also added how they arrived to tell him that he was lucky to be her son. In the end, he wished his mother a happy 68th birthday and mentioned how much he loved her more than words of hugs could ever say.

The caption read, "I mean , what are the chances ! The sun and the moon , the fox and the peacock , all came out this morning on my mother’s birthday to meet me . Ain’t I the luckiest ! Luckiest to be born as your son. I think that’s what they were there to tell me. And luckier still to have watched and learnt from your journey mama. Know that we are soulmates. And we shall be together in every life. I love you . More than words or hugs can ever say. Happy 68th little girl !" (sic)

Many celebrity artists such as Kris Gethin, Varun Aditya, Aalim Hakim, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others took to Hrithik Roshan's Instagram post and poured in love by adding heart emojis in the comment section. On the other hand, even fans expressed their delight on watching their cute picture together and dropped in heart and heart-eyed emojis. Take a look at some of the reactions to Hrithik Roshan's latest Instagram post.

