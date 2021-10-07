Last Updated:

SRK son arrested | Hrithik Roshan Pens Lengthy Note For Aryan Khan Amid Arrest: 'Own The Experience'

Hrithik Roshan penned a lengthy note for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan amid his arrest and stated that such instances were the 'makers' of his 'tomorrow'.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Hrithik Roshan, aryan khan

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan, Republic World


Hrithik Roshan recently penned a lengthy note for actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who is currently in Narcotics Control Bureau's custody after his arrest in a drugs case.  The actor told the star son that life was a 'strange ride' that often gave one 'toughest balls to play'. The Lakshya star shared that the 'anger, confusion and helplessness' were the ingredients that could burn away the 'hero' inside him, the 'good stuff' like kindness, compassion, and love will keep it alive.

Hrithik asked Aryan to allow himself to 'burn', 'own the experience' and told him that he would 'grow better with them all' after knowing which parts to keep and which to throw. He added that with time 'connecting the dots' would make sense to him. He advised Aryan to 'stare the devil in his eyes' and be calm and observe.

Hrithik Roshan pens lengthy note for Aryan Khan amid arrest 

The actor stated that such moments are 'gifts' and would be makers of his 'tomorrow', which he said, must go through the dark to 'have a brilliant sun shining'. Hrithik expressed his love for Aryan Khan and asked him to trust the light within.

A few days ago, Hrithik's ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan had also come out in support of Aryan.

She had written on Instagram, "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time. This situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It is sad and unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri and Sha Rukh."

Eight people, including Aryan Khan, were produced before a Mumbai court on Monday which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7. This is a result of an NCB raid on the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on Saturday. Based on the interrogation of the accused, eight more arrests have been made in the case.

Tags: Hrithik Roshan, Aryan Khan, aryan khan drug case
First Published:
