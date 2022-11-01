Hrithik Roshan Pens Sweet Note On Girlfriend Saba Azad's Birthday; 'Thankyou For Existing'

Hrithik Roshan paid loving tribute to his girlfriend Saba Azad on her birthday, penning a poetic message alongside a picture of his partner. The Vikram Vedha star, who sparked romance rumours with Saba earlier this year in February, thanked the latter 'for existing' in his note shared on social media. The couple has never shied away from expressing adoration for each other on social media and is often spotted out and about for events, dinners, and more.

Hrithik Roshan wishes his girlfriend Saba Azad on her birthday

Taking to his social media handle on Tuesday, November 1, Hrithik shared a candid picture of Saba during one of her performances, holding a mic in her hand. In the caption, he wrote, "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you..and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being ! Happy Birthday." Take a look.

Several fans wished Saba via the comments section, while Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan also wrote, "Awwwww, Happy birthday sabzi @sabazad."

Pashmina Roshan also took to her Instagram stories to wish Saba. She shared the singer's throwback pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful @sabazad. You are the cutest and most precious! Love you." Hrithik’s niece Suranika Soni posted a picture with Saba from their Diwali celebrations, showering praise on the 'kindest, funniest' human.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest, kindest, funniest hooman ever!!! The world is a better place with you in it sabzzzz you are so so loved thank you for existing," Soni wrote.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha. The movie came as the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. He now has Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Saba recently wrapped up the shoot of her film Songs of Paradise, which also stars Soni Razdan in a pivotal role.

