Falguni Pathak’s Garba nights are one of the major attractions during the festival of Navratri, with many notable celebrities joining the singer during her performances. Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan was the latest actor to step out amid the festive vibes to attend Pathak's event in Mumbai.

In glimpses from the event shared on social media, Hrithik and the singer can be seen performing Garba amid loud cheers from audiences. Hrithik also taught Falguni Pathak his famous Ek Pal ka Jeena hook step.

Hrithik Roshan performs Garba with Falguni Pathak at a Navratri event

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, October 3, Falguni Pathak shared multiple glimpses from the event, where she and Hrithik can be seen performing Ek Pal ka Jeena's signature step. Other glimpses also showcase the duo posing at the event as audiences cheer in the backdrop. Sharing the video, Falguni wrote, "Vasaldi version by Hrithik Roshan. Navratri hein garba toh banta hein." Take a look.

Hrithik's visit comes days after Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna graced one of Falguni Pathak's events while promoting her movie Goodbye. Sharing pictures from the event, Rashmika wrote, "an evening well spent in Mumbai with the Dandiya (Queen) & my loves... happy Navratri @falgunipathak."

Falguni Pathak also hit the headlines after her she gave a disappointing reaction to Neha Kakkar's version of her iconic track Maine Payal hai chhankaayi. Kakkar's remix faced a lot of backlash from netizens as well.

More on Hrithik Roshan's work front

The actor is basking in the success of Saif Ali Khan co-starer Vikram Vedha, which came as the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. He will now be seen in Siddharth Anand's high-octane action drama film Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @FALGUNIPATHAK12)