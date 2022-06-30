Hrithik Roshan Pokes Fun At His Cooking Skills As He Prepares Breakfast For Son; 'My God'

Hrithik Roshan is known to be a doting father, with his latest gesture toward son Hridhaan Roshan winning netizens' hearts. The actor posted a picture of the scrumptious breakfast he cooked for Hridhaan while penning a hilarious caption on his cooking 'talent'. He quipped how he's 'surprised' by his culinary skills and should cook more often. However, the actor then dismissed all the claims, calling them 'rubbish'. His cooking attempt was lauded by Anaita Shroff Adajania as well as Preity Zinta.

Hrithik Roshan jokes about his cooking skills as he makes breakfast for son Hridhaan

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Vikram Vedha actor shared two glimpses of the breakfast, which included scrambled eggs and toast. The post also showed Hridhaan and him devouring their meal. In the caption, Hrithik mentioned, "My god! I surprise myself I tell you! I should cook more often. What a talent! I’m amazing :) ( all rubbish . But I choose to trust the little man hridz)

Hehe." Take a look.

While fans dropped comments like,"yummy," "amazing," among other things, Preity Zinta requested the actor to cook for her as well. She wrote, "Pls learn so u can cook for us." Anaita Shroff also reacted to the post and wrote, "Cutness" while Tiger Shroff said that the meal looked "amazing."

Shortly before, the actor also dropped a video with his team as they enjoyed lip-smacking burgers and other dishes. "Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do. Foodies assemble! #MyTeam #TravelMemories," he wrote in the caption.

What's on Hrithik Roshan's work front?

The actor will be seen alognsde Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of the 2017 film Vikram Vedha, which had actors R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film follows the story of a police officer who sets out to kill a mischievous gangster. Directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, the project is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022. He also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HRITHIKROSHAN)