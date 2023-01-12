Hrithik Roshan Poses With Ex-wife Sussane Khan’s Boyfriend And ‘yaara’ Arslan Goni

Hrithik Roshan, who recently turned 49, was spotted posing with his ex-wife's boyfriend in his Instagram Stories. Many celebs took to social media to wish the 'Super 30' star on his birthday on January 10 and one of them was actor Arslan Goni, who is currently dating interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Arslan shared a selfie with Hrithik's arm around his shoulder where they both were making faces, with a message that said: "Happy happy birthday, Hrithik Roshan." Resharing the story on his own handle, Hrithik thanked Arslan saying, "Thanks yaara (friend)." The two looked like they were partying together.

The superstar's former wife also shared a video on his birthday in which Hrithik was seen with their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan along with other family members including his parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan. Sussanne's boyfriend Arslan Goni and Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad were also seen in the video.

Sussanne wrote, in the caption “Happiest happy birthday, Rye (Hrithik)… the best and the strongest part of your life awaits you!! God bless you limitless. Onwards and more upwards from here..."

Arslan also commented on that post saying, "Happy happy birthday… wish you great year Hrithik Roshan."

Sussanne and Hrithik got divorced in 2014 but co-parent their children.