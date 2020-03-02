Hrithik Roshan Posts A Mirror Selfie, Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Goes All Hearts

Hrithik Roshan put the year 2019 to a great end with two hit films. The actor first dominated the theatres with his film, Super 30 and later dominated the box office with the Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor starrer, War. The star is quite active on his social media and often shares selfies, vacation pictures, post-workout pictures and more for his fans to see. He seemingly likes to keep his fans updated about his life and hence shares glimpses for them to see.

Hrithik Roshan shares a new selfie, ex-wife Sussanne Khan drops a sweet comment

Hrithik Roshan recently took to his social media to share a mirror snap of himself. In the picture, the Dhoom 2 actor is seen sporting a black cap and a grey t-shirt. Posting for a selfie, the actor managed to look handsome as ever. He captioned the picture, "Black n white n grey" and used a few hashtags to complete it.

While fans were going gaga over Hrithik Roshan's selfie in the comments, what caught their attention the most was ex-wife Sussanne Khan's comment. The interior designer took to her social media and dropped multiple hearts with a blushing emoji on Hrithik Roshan's post. Stylist and designer Anaita Shroff Adajania also commented on the actor's post calling him a hottie.

On the work front

According to the buzz in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has been approached for Krissh 4. However, Hrithik Roshan has chosen to stay mum on the topic and has not made any kind of announcements about his next project. Padukone seems to have her hands full with some interesting projects.

Earlier in a conversation with a news agency, Hrithik Roshan was asked about his dream role. The Lakshya actor responded saying that there is no dream role in his life and added that his favourite is what he does. He shared that his life has two characters, each on two ends that are his closest, Super 30 and Koi Mil Gaya on one end and War and Dhoom 2 at the other end.

