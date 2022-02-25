Hrithik Roshan Posts About Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad For First Time; Here's What It Is

Hrithik Roshan has been making headlines after being spotted going out with artist Saba Azad. Their frequent visits to cafes and restaurants together have sparked dating rumours as they are often seen leaving the place hand-in-hand. Moreover, Azad was also spotted in a family photo at Roshan's house seemingly enjoying a 'Sunday lunch' with them.

With the rumours and reports going on for the past few months, the duo is yet to make things official and confirm their budding relationship. However, actor Hrithik Roshan recently took to his social media to share a post about his rumoured beau Saba Azad. Check out what it is.

Hrithik Roshan shares post on Saba Azad

Taking to his Instagram on February 25, the 48-year-old actor gave a shoutout to Saba Azad's band named Madboy/Mink. As the latter's official Instagram handle, they are an Electronic Music duo from Bombay. Roshan shared the poster of their upcoming concert which will be held in Pune. He shared the poster by tagging his rumoured girlfriend and wrote, ''Kill it you guys!!''.

More on Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

The duo first sparked dating rumours after Roshan was snapped leaving a popular restaurant in Mumbai hand-in-hand with a mysterious girl. After being spotted several times, fans recognized the mysterious girl as Saba Azad, a well-known actor with films like Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Rocket Boys and more to her credit. She has also appeared in a number of popular advertisements for known brands and is also a talented singer.

As per a report from Mid-Day, the couple kept their relationship under wrap for a few months as they reportedly spent some time in Goa. Recently, uncle Rajesh Roshan took to his Instagram to share a look into the Roshan family's lunch date where Azad was spotted in the picture along with the 48-year-old actor's both kids.

Moreover, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also seemed to have approved of Saba Azad as she had taken to her Instagram to share a video featuring her father Sanjay Khan, brother Zayed Khan, sister Farah Khan Ali, mother Zarine and more. In the video, Azad can be seen singing as Sussanne wrote, ''What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink (sic),”

Image: Instagram/@varinderchawla/sabazad/hrithikroshan