Hrithik Roshan 'proud' Of Ex-wife Sussanne Khan As He Joins Celebrations Of New Venture

While Hrithik Roshan is reportedly dating Saba Azad, he is often seen having a good time with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Right from going out together with their sons and other family members to casual social media banter, fans have seen many glimpses of their bond. As Sussanne Khan recently made a special announcement on social media, it not only garnered love and best wishes from her fans and friends, but also from her ex-husband. Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan calls ex-wife a superstar as she embarks on a new journey

Hrithik Roshan recently took to her official Instagram handle and reshared a clip of his ex-wife Sussanne Khan in which she was seen announcing her new venture. In the video, the Dhoom 3 star was also present beside her and her boyfriend, actor Arslan Goni.

While sharing the same to his Instagram story, he added a note for him in which he mentioned how proud he was of her. He even lauded her by stating that she was a superstar. The note read, “So so proud of you Sussanne! You are a superstar” (sic)

On the other hand, even Sussanne Khan never misses out to cheer for Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad through social media. Saba recently posted a quirky boomerang video of herself on Instagram. As soon as the clip caught the attention of Sussanne Khan, she couldn't control herself from showering praises on the actor-musician. Taking to the comment section, Khan replied, "woww Sabooo (sic)" before adding a slew of fire emoticons to complete her reaction.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan also had an announcement to make. She expressed delight over the Bollywood debut of his cousin Pashmina Roshan who is set to feature in the film, Ishq Vishk Rebound. While sharing a picture of her on Instagram, he added a heartwarming caption that read, “Hey pash , you remember the days you were lost? I remember the search in your eyes … looking for an anchor. Look, you found it, right there .. inside of you. You are your own anchor now. You got yourself here. Remember that . And be proud . O so proud. I am. So so proud of you my beautiful My best wishes to the entire team of “ISHQ VISHQ rebound” This is a good team ! Good good team ! Kill it guys !” (sic)