Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte & More Bring Fashion A-game To 'Vikram Vedha' Trailer Launch

Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte and more cast members were seen sharing smiles in their stunning outfits at trailer launch event of 'Vikram Vedha.'

Aditi Rathi
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in an all-black outfit which he styled with a printed shirt at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha.

Rohit Saraf
Rohit Saraf, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie, looked handsome in a beige printed shirt and blue jeans. 

Yogita Bihani
Yogita Bihani sported a black full-sleeved dress with some cutout details at the bottom. The actor will play the role of a young woman named Chanda in the movie. 

Hrithik and Bhushan
Hrithik Roshan also shared smiles with producer Bhushan Kumar, who wore a checked sweatshirt to the event.

Sharib Hashmi
Sharib Hashmi donned an all-black outfit, which included a kurta and pyjama at the event. The Family Man actor will play the role of Babloo in the upcoming film.

Radhika Apte
Radhika Apte also opted for an all-black outfit for the event. The actor wore a black bralette and a matching long skirt. 

Vikram Vedha
The entire cast of Vikram Vedha shared smiles with the film's directors Pushkar and Gayathri while they also promoted it. Lead actor Saif Ali Khan was missing from the event.

