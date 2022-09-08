Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte & More Bring Fashion A-game To 'Vikram Vedha' Trailer Launch

Quick links:
Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in an all-black outfit which he styled with a printed shirt at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha.
Rohit Saraf, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie, looked handsome in a beige printed shirt and blue jeans.
Yogita Bihani sported a black full-sleeved dress with some cutout details at the bottom. The actor will play the role of a young woman named Chanda in the movie.
Hrithik Roshan also shared smiles with producer Bhushan Kumar, who wore a checked sweatshirt to the event.
Sharib Hashmi donned an all-black outfit, which included a kurta and pyjama at the event. The Family Man actor will play the role of Babloo in the upcoming film.
Radhika Apte also opted for an all-black outfit for the event. The actor wore a black bralette and a matching long skirt.