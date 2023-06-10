Last Updated:

Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, Celebs Arrive At Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Mehendi Ceremony

Producer Madhu Mantena is tying the knot with author Ira Trivedi on June 11. Hrithik Roshan and other celebrities from the movie industry arrived at the mehendi

Shreya Pandey
Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi
Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are set to get married on Sunday, June 11. A day before the wedding, the couple hosted a mehendi night.

Hrithik Roshan
Actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted at the mehendi ceremony. He starred in the film Super 30 which was produced by Mantena. 

Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao was also in attendance at the ceremony. He arrived with his wife Patralekha. Rajkummar Rao worked with Mantena on the movies Trapped and Queen. 

Abbas Tyrewala
Director-screenwriter Abbas Tyrewala was an esteemed guest at the event too. His wife Paakhi Tyrewala, who is a casting director, accompanied him. 

Nikhil Dwivedi and Gaurie Pandit
Nikhil Dwivedi and Gaurie Pandit also attended the mehendi ceremony of producer Mantena.  

Sunil Lulla and Krishika Lulla
Sunil Lulla and Krishika Lulla were dressed to the hilt as they attended the mehendi ceremony of Madhu Mantena.

