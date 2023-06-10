Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, Celebs Arrive At Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Mehendi Ceremony

Quick links:
Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are set to get married on Sunday, June 11. A day before the wedding, the couple hosted a mehendi night.
Actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted at the mehendi ceremony. He starred in the film Super 30 which was produced by Mantena.
Rajkummar Rao was also in attendance at the ceremony. He arrived with his wife Patralekha. Rajkummar Rao worked with Mantena on the movies Trapped and Queen.
Director-screenwriter Abbas Tyrewala was an esteemed guest at the event too. His wife Paakhi Tyrewala, who is a casting director, accompanied him.