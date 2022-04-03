Hrithik Roshan, Rashmika Mandanna To Ranbir Kapoor, Celebs Spotted In The City On April 3

Last Updated: 3rd April, 2022 23:03 IST

Hrithik Roshan was also spotted at the Juhu PVR along with his boys and mother. He looked dapper in a blue sweatshirt and a blue pair of denim.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna was also clicked at the airort and she looked perfect. The Pushpa actor wore a black crop top with beige pants and an off-white crop hoodie.

Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak paid were spotted at Malaika Arora's house as the latter met with an accident.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked in her casuals as she was seen out & about in the city with her elder son Taimur. She wore a green t-shirt & camouflage pants, while Tim Tim rocked in his casuals.

Sophie Choudry was also clicked in the city and she looked perfect in a blue pair of denim paired with a plain blue top. Sophie completed the whole look with a pair of sunglasses & white sneakers.

Rani Mukerji stepped out of her house in her pyjamas and she aced the fit like a pro. The actor paired it with a white coloured top and some accessories.

Mira Rajput was also spotted in the city with her little munchkin Misha Kapoor. She was clicked wearing a white casual t-shirt and a pair of grey pants, while Misha looked cute in a blue dress.

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted out and about in the city as he posed with a thumbs up at the paparazzi. The 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' actor looked dapper in a checked shirt teamed up with black shades.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.