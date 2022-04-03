Last Updated:

Hrithik Roshan, Rashmika Mandanna To Ranbir Kapoor, Celebs Spotted In The City On April 3

From Hrithik Roshan, Rashmika Mandanna to Ranbir Kapoor, many celebrities were spotted out and about in the city. Here is all you need to know:

Ranbir Kapoor
1/8
Credit: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted out and about in the city as he posed with a thumbs up at the paparazzi. The 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' actor looked dapper in a checked shirt teamed up with black shades.

Mira Rajput
2/8
Credit: Varinder Chawla

Mira Rajput was also spotted in the city with her little munchkin Misha Kapoor. She was clicked wearing a white casual t-shirt and a pair of grey pants, while Misha looked cute in a blue dress. 

Rani Mukherji
3/8
Credit: Varinder Chawla

Rani Mukerji stepped out of her house in her pyjamas and she aced the fit like a pro. The actor paired it with a white coloured top and some accessories.

Sophie Choudry
4/8
Credit: Varinder Chawla

Sophie Choudry was also clicked in the city and she looked perfect in a blue pair of denim paired with a plain blue top. Sophie completed the whole look with a pair of sunglasses & white sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
5/8
Credit: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked in her casuals as she was seen out & about in the city with her elder son Taimur. She wore a green t-shirt & camouflage pants, while Tim Tim rocked in his casuals.

Amrita Arora
6/8
Credit: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak paid were spotted at Malaika Arora's house as the latter met with an accident.

Rashmika Mandanna
7/8
Credit: Varinder Chawla

Actor Rashmika Mandanna was also clicked at the airort and she looked perfect. The Pushpa actor wore a black crop top with beige pants and an off-white crop hoodie.

Hrithik Roshan
8/8
Credit: Varinder Chawla

Hrithik Roshan was also spotted at the Juhu PVR along with his boys and mother. He looked dapper in a blue sweatshirt and a blue pair of denim.

