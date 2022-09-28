Hrithik Roshan is set to make his comeback to the big screens after a while with the upcoming action thriller Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan. The movie is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, which saw R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi play the lead roles. Soon after the film was announced, fans began comparing Hrithik Roshan to Sethupathi, who portrayed Vedha in the Tamil version. Recently, Roshan opened up about the comparison and mentioned that he has done his best.

Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing a fierce gangster named Vedha in the upcoming film. The actor is currently busy promoting Vikram Vedha in different cities of the country. During the promotions in Delhi, he addressed his comparison to Sethupathi and interacted with Hindustan Times. In the interview, he mentioned that he has nothing to say about it as he has done his part. He mentioned how doing his best was in his control and added, "There’s a prayer I say every day: ‘give me the courage to change what things I can, serenity to accept what cannot be changed, and the insight to know the difference’. Once I know that, I am content."

Hrithik Roshan also hailed Sethupathi for his portrayal of Vedha in the original movie and called it "amazing." He added that he cannot even think of achieving the level of excellence but is happy with what he has done.

Hrithik Roshan said, "I know how amazingly Vijay Sethupathi did the same part. I can’t in my dreams think that I would achieve that level. Yet, I have done my best and I am happy with what I have done."

More about Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is written and directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who also made the original movie. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will play the role of a fierce cop Vikram opposite Hrithik Roshan's Vedha. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan/@vijaysethupathi