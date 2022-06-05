Hrithik Roshan Reacts To ‘insensitivity’ Of Body Spray Commercial; 'shocked & Appalled'

A recent body spray commercial has been causing an uproar on social media as it is being deemed offensive and witnesses a group of men approaching a woman for a 'shot'. The clip sees the women get visibly frightened after the comment, and the commercial later reveals that 'shot' is a deodorant. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has now joined several other actors and has taken to social media to slam the 'insensitivity' of the commercial.

Hrithik Roshan 'shocked' by recent perfume advertisement

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media account on Sunday and shared a story, in which he mentioned he was 'shocked & appalled' by the recent advertisement, whose reactions have taken the internet by storm. The actor questioned how an entire team associated with the advertisement thought it was 'ok' to release. He also appreciated viewers who were calling out the brand for its ad and also thanked regulatory bodies for taking action. He wrote, "Shocked & appalled by the insensitivity of this commercial. How could the entire team associated with this project think this was ok to make and showcase? Kudos to the viewers for calling it out and the regulatory bodies for taking appropriate action."

Actors react against perfume advertisement

Hrithik Roshan's outrage comes after Richa Chadha recently took to Twitter and slammed the 'filth' promoted in the advertisement. Bollywood's Priyanka Chopra supported the Fukrey star's stance and called it 'Shameful and disgusting'. She also questioned the multiple levels of clearances required for the ad to go through. She was also glad several individuals were speaking up about it and wrote, "Shameful and disgusting. How many levels of clearances did it take for this commercial to be green-lit. How many people thought this was ok? I’m so glad that it was called out and now the ministry has taken it down. Appalling!" Farhan Akhtar and other celebrities have also been raising their voice against the ad on social media.

According to a report by ANI, the I&B Ministry ordered the suspension of the ad and launched an investigation into the matter. They also wrote a letter to Twitter and YouTube and noted that the ad is 'detrimental to the representation of women in the interest of decency or morality and in violation of rule 3 (1) (b) (ii). of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Code of Ethics) Rules, 2021, which, among other things, states that users shall not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or they will not share any information that is insulting or harassing on the basis of gender'.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan