Hrithik Reassures Fan About Not Smoking, Says He’d 'decimate Every Cigarette From Planet'

Hrithik Roshan recently revealed through a tweet that his hate for cigarettes is real. He was asked by a fan if he is smoking in the recent picture which was uploaded by his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan. Hrithik Roshan reaffirmed that he does not have a smoking habit and would have decimated every cigarette from the planet if he had a choice.

Hrithik Roshan’s hate for cigarettes

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, had recently shared a picture of him with his sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. In the picture posted, the family could be seen peacefully enjoying the beautiful cloudy weather. In the picture, a fan spotted Hrithik holding, what looked like a lit cigarette. In a tweet she stated that she hopes it is not a cigarette and if it is, she feels sorry for him as it adversely affects a person’s heath. Hrithik Roshan reassured the fan that he does not have a smoking habit. He also wrote that if he were Krrish I real life, the next thing he would do after getting rid of Coronavirus would be to decimate every cigarette from the planet. Have a look at the picture and the tweet put up by the actor here.

Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am i seeing wrong? I hope you don't @iHrithik . It makes me very very sorry. — Pelin (@Pelin_PP) April 26, 2020

I am a non smoker . :) and if I was Krrish , first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet . — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 26, 2020

Read Sussanne Khan Captures Ex-husband Hrithik With Her Kids Amid Lockdown, Dedicates a Poem

Also read Salman As Hulk,Hrithik As Thor Could Be Perfect If 'Avengers:Endgame' Had A 'desi' Version

Hrithik Roshan’s metaphor with chess

Hrithik Roshan had recently uploaded a picture where he was seen playing a game of chess with his son. He wrote out a poem in the caption for the post, pointing out how chess is very similar to the current battle that we are in, against COVID 19. He has asked people to plan out and execute well while having some special emphasis on washing hands. Have a look at the picture with the meaningful poem from Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram here:

Read Hrithik Roshan Shares BTS Picture From 'Fiza'; Says 'overwhelmed Looking At This'

Also read Hrithik Roshan Impressed By Neha Sharma's Coffee Painting, Calls It 'lovely'; See Post

Image Courtesy: Sussanne Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.