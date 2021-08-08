Hrithik Roshan Recreates 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' With Farah Khan, Sends Bollywood Into Frenzy

Hrithik Roshan is one of the best dancers in Bollywood and recently showed off his skills again. Choreographer and director Farah Khan took to her Instagram and shared a video of Hrithik performing the iconic hook step of his song Ek Pal Ka Jeena. Take look at the post here.

Hrithik Roshan Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook step

Farah Khan took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself and Hrithik Roshan performing the hook step of the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from his debut movie Kaho Na Pyar Hai. The duo performed the iconic hook step together and as Farah shared the video she wrote "This Step !!! 21 years still going strong! Just like @hrithikroshan." The hook step was choreographed by Farah Khan for the movie back in 2000. Additionally, Khan also won a Filmfare Award for The Best Choreography in 2001 for the song.

Various Bollywood celebs reacted to the video and left their comments. Kartik Aaryan reacted to the video and wrote 'Legendary' in the comments. Katrina Kaif also squealed in excitement and left her comment. Other actors like Rashi Desai, Huma Quershi, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, and many others left their reactions. Take a look at the comments below.

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 18 years of Koi Mil Gaya

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's science fiction film Koi Mil Gaya completed 18 years of its release on 8 August. The movie was released back in 2003. Roshan took to his Instagram and celebrated the occasion in his own unique way. Hrithik remembered Jadoo and said that he would be turning 21 today as he was three years old when the movie was released. In the heartfelt post, he paid a tribute to Jadoo.

"To the one who filled Rohit’s and personally my life with happiness & magic. He held Rohit’s hand, healed his scars, and made him believe in miracles. Jaadoo was merely 3 when he entered Rohit’s life. 18 years have passed by, he turns 21 today. Sometimes, I wonder how he would look like today! 🤔 What do you guys think? Happy birthday Jaadoo!." The movie became a commercial and critical success and was one of the highest-grossing of the year.

Image: Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan's Instagram

