Hrithik Roshan Reviews Rajkumar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar’s 'Badhaai Do', Calls It 'exceptional'

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar recently left their fans stunned with their stellar performance in the comedy-drama film, Badhaai Do, released theatrically on 11 February 2022. When Hrithik Roshan received a chance to watch the film recently, he took to his social media handle and reviewed the film by appreciating the movie as well as the actors' performances in the drama.

Hrithik Roshan is among the popular Bollywood stars best known for their stellar acting and dancing skills. He was last seen in the film, War and is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movies namely Vikram Vedha, Pathaan, Tiger 3, Fighter, Krrish 4, and War 2. All his upcoming films are scheduled for release in coming years.

Hrithik Roshan heaps praise for Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do

Hrithik Roshan recently took to his official Twitter handle and revealed that he saw the film, Badhaai Do and added what an exceptionally well-made film it was. Adding to it, he congratulated the entire team of the film and stated how Rajkummar Rao's performance was outstanding, and added that Bhumi Pedenekar was brilliant. In the end, he mentioned that all actors did full justice to the incredibly well-written and directed film.

Just saw badhai do ! What an exceptionally well made film! My congratulations to the entire team! @RajkummarRao you are outstanding again as always. @bhumipednekar you are brilliant ! All actors did this incredibly well written and directed film full justice. Bravo ! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 31, 2022

In response to it, Rajkummar Rao shared the screenshot of the same on his Instagram account and thanked him for praising his film and their performances.

More about Badhaai Do

Written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, and directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the movie served as the spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Badhaai Ho which starred Ayushmann Khurran, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in the leads and focused on old-age pregnancy. Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead as Shardul Thakur and Suman "Sumi" Singh respectively, other notable actors in the movie included actors namely Chum Darang as Rimjhim Jongkey, Sheeba Chaddha as Mrs Thakur, Seema Pahwa as Shardul's taiji, Loveleen Mishra as Mrs Singh, Nitesh Pandey as Prem Singh, Vyom Yadav as Naman Singh, Abhay Joshi as DSP among others. It received amazing reviews from the audience as well as critics and was also a massive success at the box office.

Image: Instagram/rajkummar_rao/PTI