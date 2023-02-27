Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Share Goodbye Kiss At Mumbai Airport; Video Goes Viral

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning (February 27). Now, a video of the couple, as they kiss each other goodbye, is going viral on social media.

In the clip, Hrithik Roshan can be seen dressed in a moss green T-shirt, grey jacket and black cargo pants, which he paired with a baseball cap. While Saba can be seen donning a crop top and pants. Hrithik gave her a peck on the lips as he stepped out from the car and walked towards the airport terminal.

Check out the video here:

More about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's relationship

Rumours of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship began to circulate after the couple stepped out for a dinner date in February last year. They made their relationship 'red-carpet official' on Karan Johar's birthday in May. Since then, the duo is routinely seen together in a variety of settings and often post pictures with each other on their respective social media handles.

Saba Azad also wished her boyfriend Hrithik on his birthday with an adorable Instagram post. Along with many pictures that were taken on different occasions, the actor-singer also shared a heartfelt note for the Vikram Vedha star.

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. Following their divorce in 2014, the two share parental responsibility of their kids - Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan. Sussanne is currently dating actor Arslan Goni.

On the work front, Hrithik will be soon seen in the 2024 film Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Saba's next project will be Danish Renzu's Songs of Paradise co-starring Soni Razdan.