Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Stun In Black As They Make Relationship Red Carpet Official

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's rumoured relationship has been the talk of the town ever since the two were spotted dining together in Mumbai. It has been quite a long time since they have been gushing about each other on social media, attending family get-togethers, and going out in the city. However, the two did not confirm their relationship until May 25, as the two walked their first red carpet together at a star-studded party in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently left everyone in awe of their chemistry as they walked the red carpet of a Bollywood party while holding hands. The two twinned in glammed-up black outfits for the party and looked absolutely stunning. The War star wore a black coloured tuxedo and looked dapper as ever as he tied his hair in a ponytail. On the other hand, Saba Azad wore a noodle-sleeved black cutout dress with a thigh-high slit at the back. She left her hair open and accessorised her look with a golden hoops bracelet and a matching clutch. The Rocket Boys star wrapped her look with black heels. The couple also posed for the shutterbugs outside the venue and went inside the party while holding hands.

Saba Azad poses with Hrithik Roshan and his family

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are seemingly going strong as the latter often spends time and shares smiles with the Roshan family. She was recently spotted posing with the Roshan family at one of their gatherings. Rakesh Roshan recently shared a family picture as the Roshan family celebrated the birthday of Eshaan Roshan, who is the son of the filmmaker's brother. In the photo, which features Saba Azad spending time with the Roshan family, it could be seen that the family enjoyed a feast together on the occasion. Sharing the photo, Rakesh Roshan penned, "Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration."

Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0lte9UkDmO — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) May 18, 2022

Hrithik Roshan was earlier married to Sussanne Khan for around 14 years. The couple filed for their divorce in 2013, which was finalised about a year later, in 2014. They share two kids - Hrehaan and Hridhaan - and now share a friendship. As the couple parted ways amicably, they seemingly moved on in their lives. At the Bollywood party on May 25, Suzzanne Khan also walked the red carpet with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla