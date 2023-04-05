Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Twin In Black As They Step Out For Dinner Date; PICS Inside

Quick links:
Hrithik Roshan recently stepped out with girlfriend Saba Azad for a dinner date. Take a look at their photos.
Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad misses no chance to spend time with each other. They stepped out for a dinner date on Tuesday (April 5).
Hrithik looked handsome in an all-black look. He sported a black T-shirt teamed with matching denim and a half-sleeved shirt. He completed his look with a black baseball cap.
On the other hand, Saba wore a black slip dress with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with matching heels.
Reportedly, the couple met through a common friend who is into Indie music and clicked instantly.