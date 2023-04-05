Last Updated:

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Twin In Black As They Step Out For Dinner Date; PICS Inside

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad misses no chance to spend time with each other. They stepped out for a dinner date on Tuesday (April 5).

Hardika Gupta
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad
Image: Varinder Chawla

Hrithik Roshan recently stepped out with girlfriend Saba Azad for a dinner date. Take a look at their photos. 

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad
Image: Varinder Chawla

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad
Image: Varinder Chawla

The couple was snapped outside the restaurant and smiled at the photographers.

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad
Image: Varinder Chawla

Hrithik looked handsome in an all-black look. He sported a black T-shirt teamed with matching denim and a half-sleeved shirt. He completed his look with a black baseball cap. 

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad
Image: Varinder Chawla

On the other hand, Saba wore a black slip dress with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with matching heels. 

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad
Image: Varinder Chawla

They walked hand-in-hand as the photographers captured them.

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad
Image: Varinder Chawla

Reportedly, the couple met through a common friend who is into Indie music and clicked instantly. 

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad
Image: Varinder Chawla

After dating for sometime, Hrithik and Saba made their relationship public in  May 2022. 

