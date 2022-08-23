Last Updated:

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan & Others Arrive In Style At 'Vikram Vedha' Teaser Launch

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan & others turned heads in their casual looks as they arrived at the teaser launch of 'Vikram Vedha.'

Aditi Rathi
Hrithik Roshan
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Hrithik Roshan arrived at the teaser launch of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha in a casual look. The actor looked dapper in a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and a cap.

Hrithik Roshan
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Roshan, who posed for cameras before the launch event, will play the role of Vedha in the action drama.

Saif Ali Khan
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Saif Ali Khan also opted for a casual look for the teaser launch event of the upcoming action drama. The actor stunned in a grey shirt and black trousers. He completed his look with brown shoes.

Saif Ali Khan
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Saif Ali Khan looked uber cool in black shades as he posed for photographers ahead of the launch event.  

Rohit Saraf
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rohit Saraf, who will play a pivotal role in the film, arrived in a blue checked shirt and black pants at the event. 

Pushkar and Gayathri
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker-duo Pushkar and Gayathri had penned and helmed the 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

Yogita Bihani
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Yogita Bihani sported a purple puffed-sleeved corset top with blue jeans as she arrived at the event. The actor will play the role of a young woman named Chanda in the movie. 

