Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan & Others Arrive In Style At 'Vikram Vedha' Teaser Launch

Hrithik Roshan arrived at the teaser launch of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha in a casual look. The actor looked dapper in a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and a cap.
Roshan, who posed for cameras before the launch event, will play the role of Vedha in the action drama.
Saif Ali Khan also opted for a casual look for the teaser launch event of the upcoming action drama. The actor stunned in a grey shirt and black trousers. He completed his look with brown shoes.
Saif Ali Khan looked uber cool in black shades as he posed for photographers ahead of the launch event.
Rohit Saraf, who will play a pivotal role in the film, arrived in a blue checked shirt and black pants at the event.