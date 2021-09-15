Hrithik Roshan Says 'going To Buy New House Soon' As Fans Spot Damp Wall In His Selfie

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently posted a selfie with his mother as he shared a glimpse of his lazy day with his mother. Fans of the Super 30 actor soon spotted a damp wall in his selfie and wrote about it in the comment section. Hrithik, instead of ignoring the comment, replied to the fan and revealed that he was currently staying in a rented flat.

Hrithik Roshan replies to fan who spotted a damp wall

One of the fans left a comment on Hrithik's picture and wrote, "Gaur se dekhie Hrithik Roshan ke ghar me silan (Look closely, there’s a damp wall in Hrithik Roshan’s house)." Hrithik responded, “Filhaal ghar bhi rent par hai. Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald (I am currently living in a rented flat. But I will buy my own house soon)”. The Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actor then added, “Aur seelan nahi hoga toh seelan ko theek karne ka mazaa kaise aayega bhai? (If there is no dampness in the walls then how will we enjoy the process of fixing it?)."

Hrithik Roshan begins shoot of 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram and announced that he had begun the shot for his upcoming movie Fighter. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Fighter is the country's first-ever aerial action drama that will be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the valor and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces. The movie is being directed by Siddharth Anand who has also helmed the 2019 film War. Taking this to Instagram, Roshan shared a selfie with the team of Fighter that included Padukone and director Siddharth Anand and wrote, "This gang is ready for take off.#Fighter."

Hrithik Roshan wishes father Rakesh Roshan on his birthday

The War actor took to his Instagram and wished his father Rakesh Roshan on his 72nd birthday. The younger Roshan wrote that his father inspired him to believe in himself. Hrithik wrote, "The best part about being his son is he still inspires me to believe in the impossible potential inside myself. Happy 72nd birthday papa (sic) Wish I grow to be as strong and young as you."

(Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan)