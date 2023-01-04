Hrithik Roshan Says He Was 'on The Verge Of Depression' And 'completely Lost' After 'War'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently opened up on his body transformation, mental health and depression on a podcast. The actor sat down for a conversation with his fitness trainer Kris Gethin and talked about the challenges he faced while filming 'War' (2019).

Hrithik shared he wasn't feeling very good and at one point felt like he was on the “verge of depression.” The 48-year-old actor said, "I thought I was dying when I was doing War. I wasn't prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge. I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn't ready."

"After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue. For 3-4 months, I couldn't train and wasn't feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. I was completely lost and that's when I knew I needed to make a change in my life," Hrithik added.

'War', directed by Siddharth Anand, also featured Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in major roles. Not only was it one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, but also a career-high for Hrithik.

Hrithik's 12-week transformation journey

Hrithik Roshan also reflected on his recent 12-week transformation journey, calling it engaging and entertaining.

Recently, the actor showed off his chiselled abs in his latest Instagram post. The Greek God of Bollywood heated up the day and had his female admirers gushing over the viral image.

Hrithik will be soon seen in the 2024 film 'Fighter,' also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.