Hrithik Roshan Says He's A 'ninja In Dumb Charades' As His Team Tries To Guess Film; WATCH

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Vikram Vedha, in which he will play a pivotal role alongside Saif Ali Khan. A recent video featuring the actor playing dumb charades with his team has now gone viral, as fans try to guess the film the actor can be seen acting out.

Hrithik Roshan acts out the 1955 film Uran Khatola, and his team guesses it perfectly.

Hrithik Roshan plays dumb charades with his team

In the video that surfaced online, the Koi... Mil Gaya actor was seen attempting to act out the Dilip Kumar-starrer film Uran Khatola. The actor began the game by announcing that he is a 'ninja in dumb charades' and went on to establish the rules of the game with his team. He then began acting out the different syllables of the film, making it easy for his team to guess and answer absolutely correctly.

Watch the clip here:

Yep @iHrithik is a Ninja in Dumb Charades pic.twitter.com/bLDyCImKa6 — AKMS HRX (@akms_hrx) July 5, 2022

The actor was most recently seen enjoying a meal with his team, who love food as much as he does. They were all seen seated at the table with food in front of them as they interacted with each other and shared a few laughs. The actor captioned the post, "Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do. Foodies assemble!"

Hrithik Roshan's films

The actor recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, and took to his social media account to pen down a note about his experience. He called it 'as frightful and as delightful as a skydive' as he prepared for his 'refreshingly new' role.

The actor was over the moon as he wrapped up the shoot and expressed his gratitude to the film's director and the team as he did an 'excited-nervous dance' in his head.

Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan is also gearing up for the release of Fighter, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Fighter will make India's first aerial action film and fans can't wait to see the much-loved Bollywood stars in action on the big screen on September 28, 2023.

Image: Twitter/@akms_hrx