Hrithik Roshan Says ‘Top Gun’ Is The Inspiration Behind ‘Fighter’; 'That Was The Original'

Hrithik Roshan recently appeared in an interview, where he spoke about his upcoming film, 'Fighter'. Speaking to a US-based entertainment publication, the 'Krrish 3' actor said he plays an Indian Air Force pilot in the film. Hrithik Roshan said that the first association with a film based around piloting is the 1986 classic 'Top Gun'.

Roshan added that 'Top Gun' is the original film with the premise of a pilot being challenged by circumstance, and serves as the inspiration behind 'Fighter'. Hrithik Roshan also said that 'Fighter' is based on a fictional story that is played out with real-life events as the jumping-off point.

“This film is based on the Indian Air Force, so I’m playing a pilot. And yes, of course, the moment I say that what comes to mind is Top Gun,” said Hrithik. He added, “And yes, Top Gun is a film that inspired us all. That was the original. We’re basing this film on a fictitious story but against the backdrop of real-life events.”The actor is working with Siddharth Anand, with whom the actor previously worked on ‘War’.

‘Top Gun’ is one of the most iconic films in actor Tom Cruise’s career. It was followed by ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and the sequel was released 36 years after the first film. It went on to become the 2nd highest-grossing film of 2022, and the most successful film of Tom Cruise’s iconic career.

‘Fighter’ also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and is set for a release on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik Roshan on his reaction to fame

When the actor was asked how he felt about facing the extreme crowd at the Red Sea Festival, he revealed that he’s actually a “very shy person,” and even had a stutter growing up.

He said that he didn’t expect fame and popularity after his first film, so he wasn’t ready for it. However, Hrithik revealed that over time, he changed his outlook, and now welcomes reception from fans with a “sense of gratitude” instead of nervousness.