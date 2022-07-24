Hrithik Roshan Sets Father-son Goals With Hridaan As He Motivates Son For Bungee Jumping

Apart from being an ace actor, Hrithik Roshan is also a doting father to his two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. The actor shares his sons with his ex-wife Sussane Khan. Despite his busy work schedule, the War star never fails to spend quality time with his sons.

He also often goes on vacations with them and tries new adventure sports. The actor has often shared how he motivates his sons to embark on new adventures throughout their lives. He recently shared a throwback video in which he was seen motivating his son Hridaan ahead of bungee jumping.

Taking to his official Facebook handle, Hrithik Roshan shared a throwback video of him with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. In the video, Hridaan could be seen sitting on the edge of a plank as he was all geared up for bungee jumping. As he was nervous ahead of jumping, Hrithik Roshan gave him a quick pep talk and said, "When you are scared of something, you end up loving it."

As Hridaan breathed rapidly as per the instructor's advice, Hrithik boosted his morale and said, "Slowly, slowly. Take your time." He further ensured him that the adventure sport will not harm him and said, "Evidence is that you aren't gonna get hurt. Tell your brain you're going to feel the fall for how much you know? Less than 0.5 seconds. So that much your brain can take." The Vikram Vedha further said, "I feel you should do it because then after you have done with it, you will learn something about the brain."

As Hridaan got ready to jump, Hrithik Roshan's elder son Hrehaan asked him if this will be a victory for Hridaan, to which Hrithik replied, "Of course." The two then motivated Hridaan and began a countdown as Hridaan jumped. The actor also cheered for his son and further said, "At times when I'm scared and Hrehaan is scared, we are going to think about Hridaan. Think about this episode and how he beat his fear. It's tremendous. Love it. What a day."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently in between several projects. He was last seen filming Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actor has also been reportedly roped in for the upcoming mythology film Ramayan. He also has Fighter and Krrish 4 in his kitty.

