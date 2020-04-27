Hrithik Roshan Shares BTS Picture From 'Fiza'; Says 'overwhelmed Looking At This'

While officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by airing shows like Ramayan, Bollywood film celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also treated fans with some unseen BTS pictures from the film sets. Recently, actor Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle to share an unseen BTS picture from Fiza sets. Read details.

Hrithik Roshan shares a BTS picture

Recently, Hrithik Roshan took to his official Twitter handle to share an unseen picture of himself with the crew of his much-acclaimed film, Fiza. As seen in the picture shared, a young Hrithik can be seen posing alongside the director of Fiza, Khalid Mohamed. The picture also features several crew members resting in the background. With the picture shared, Hrithik Roshan expressed his gratitude to the legendary director and thanked him for treating him nicely on the sets. The actor also revealed that the picture was taken before the release of Kaho Naa…. Pyaar Hai. Take a look at the picture shared:

Wow . Overwhelmed looking at this . KNPH hadn’t released. Thanks for treating me so kindly on set @Jhajhajha https://t.co/oZrtEQJbp3 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will be seen along with actor Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang Reloaded. The much-anticipated action entertainer will mark Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's on-screen reunion after five years, as the duo last joined hands for Bang Bang. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, Bang Bang managed to cross the 200-crore-mark, boosting fans' expectations about the much-awaited sequel.

Hrithik will also be seen in Krrish 4. The film is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film, Koi Mil Gaya which stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 have eyed a Christmas release for the film, as it reportedly releases on December 25, 2020.

