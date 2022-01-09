Hrithik Roshan Shares Adorable Glimpse Of New Pet Dog, Reveals Its Name; Watch

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media account on Sunday and shared a clip of a puppy he recently adopted and revealed its name as well. The adorable video saw the puppy running around and playing in the Bollywood actor's home. Hrithik introduced his fans to his pet dog, whom he has named Mowgli, and penned down a caption from its perspective.

Hrithik Roshan introduces fans to his pet dog

Hrithik Roshan headed to his social media account on December 9 and introduced his fans and followers to his new pet dog, whom he named Mowgli. The adorable brown and white puppy won the hearts of fans and was seen running around the house of the actor. It was also seen playing in the actor's home gym and began chewing a 1kg dumbbell. Hrithik wrote in the caption of his post, "Hello world - its me Mowgli!! At least that’s what my hooman calls me - I was found under a car by the lovely Rosy who takes care of so many like me - thanks you miss for making the world a better place for the furry folk - now then, guess I’ll be seeing a lot more of you guys - be sure to say hi when you see me".

Several fans took to the comments section of the video and a netizen jokingly mentioned the dog was cuter than Hrithik Roshan. They wrote, "Sir kitna cute hee apse bhi jahda". Other fans called the dog cute and adorable and dropped several heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

The Bollywood star was most recently in the news after film critic Taran Adarsh announced that the first look of Hrithik from his upcoming film Vikram Vedha will be unveiled on the actor's birthday, which is on January 10. The film will be the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film by the same name, in which R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi took on lead roles. The project will be helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri and will also star Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Apart from this film, Hrithik will also be seen in Fighter, alongside Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan