Hrithik Roshan Shares Clip With 'Foodies Assemble' From Travel Diaries; Saba Azad Reacts

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently busy filming his forthcoming projects. The actor has several big-budget films in the pipeline including Vikram Vedha, Fighter, and many others. Recently, the actor took some time out of his busy schedule and was seen hanging out with his team.

Hrithik took to his social media space and gave fans a sneak peek into his ' foodies assemble' where he is seen relishing some delectable-looking meals with his team and friends. However, what caught fans' attention was Saba Azad's hilarious reaction to the post.

Hrithik Roshan enjoys food during the shoot

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been painting the town red with their fun banter on social media. The two leave no stones unturned in supporting each other and their frequent social media exchanges are proof of that.

On Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video montage of enjoying some delicious-looking meals with his 'foodies.' In the video, all of Hrithik's friends and team members are seen sitting together as they enjoy several tasty-looking dishes like burgers, chips, Sausage and much more while having fun with each other. Sharing the video, the War actor wrote in the caption, "Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do 😁Foodies assemble! #MyTeam #TravelMemories"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, it not only caught fans' attention but also managed to grab Saba Azad's attention. The 31-year-old actor took to the comments section and left a sweet comment. Saba wrote, "Hahahahahaha there’s that “ok can we eat already” face (red heart emojis)." Hrithik's Fighter co-star Deepika Padukone also couldn't resist dropping a comment on the post. Deepika wrote, "Hey! Wait for me! (raising hands emoji)."

Here, take a look at the post:

More about Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's 2017 Tamil film of the same name. It is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 30, 2022.

Image: Instagram@hrithikroshan, sabazad