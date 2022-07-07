Hrithik Roshan Shares Dad Rakesh Roshan's Workout Video; Says He's 'cooler Than Me'

While Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the fittest celebrities in the Indian film industry, his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is no less when it comes to working out. Hrithik recently shared a video of his father sweating it out in the gym, calling the latter 'fitter and cooler' than him. Rakesh Roshan can be seen doing his weightlifting routine under the guidance of his fitness instructor.

Hrithik Roshan shares dad Rakesh Roshan's amazing workout video

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Koi Mil Gaya actor dropped the 27-second long clip where Rakesh Roshan is seen dressed in a black and orange workout outfit while lifting weights. In the caption, Hrithik wrote," Goals" and added hashtags like ‘my dad is cooler than me', ‘my dad is fitter than me too' and 'what to do'. Take a look.

Several people lauded Rakesh Roshan's fitness regime and dropped comments like, "Rakesh sir giving goals indeed!" "Coolest dad! Coolest son! Fit father-son duo," "Wow nice sir. Keep it up for your health," among other things. Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan also reacted to the post and wrote, "Wowwww."

Hrithik often gives shoutouts to his parents via social media and celebrating Mother's Day 2022, the actor shared a trail of pictures alongside mom Pinkie Roshan as they practised Yoga. In the caption, he mentioned, "Sharing some mama moments with you all on Mother’s Day :) I took her to a movie she didn’t like much. And she taught me some yoga moves I am ecstatic about! Damn mama actually knows a lot of good stuff about strength! Happy Mother’s Day everyone. Love you mama."

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in the Hindi remake of the 2017 film Vikram Vedha as well as in Siddharth Anand's Fighter.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HRITHIKROSHAN/ PTI)