Hrithik Roshan Sings Jadoo From 'Koi Mil Gaya' In This BTS Video From 'Super 30'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took a trip down the memory lane as he sang to the tunes of the song Jadoo from his movie Koi Mil Gaya. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a video from the sets of his movie Super 30, where he could be seen singing the song.

Hrithik Roshan turns singer

In the BTS video, Hrithik was seen dressed as his character Anand Kumar from Super 30. The actor was happily seen singing the song Jadoo from his 2003 movie Koi Mil Gaya. The actor seemed to kill some time before his shoot as he strolled around his vanity van while his team encouraged him to sing on.

Friends and fans react to Hrithik's singing video

Hrithik's Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur reacted to the video and commented "Kya baat hain Anand ji.". One fan commented that the actor was an amazing dancer as well as an amazing singer. While the majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Hrithik Roshan begins the shoot of 'Fighter'

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram and announced that he had begun the shot for his upcoming movie Fighter. The movie will also feature Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The movie is the country's first-ever aerial action drama that will be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the valor and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces. The movie is being directed by Siddharth Anand who has also directed War. Taking to his Instagram, Roshan shared a selfie with the team of Fighter that included Padukone and director Siddharth Anand and wrote, "This gang is ready for take off.#Fighter."

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the remake of 'Vikram Vedha'

Hrithik Roshan is all set to feature with Saif Ali Khan in the remake of Tamil- neo-noir action thriller film Vikram Vedha. The original movie featured R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupath in the lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022. The movie will be directed by the original set of directors Pushkar–Gayathri.

Image: PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.