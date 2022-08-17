Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Krish 4' Will Take Story Ahead From Where Prequel Left Off: Report

Since Hrithik Roshan announced the much-awaited next installment of the popular Krrish franchise last year, there has been a lot of buzz going around the movie. Meanwhile, the actor has been busy leading other projects including Vikram Vedha remake and Fighter. However, there has been a new development in the superhero franchise. As per recent media reports, the makers are keen on taking ahead the franchise soon and it will start off from where Krrish 3 ended.

About Krrish 4

Meanwhile, as per the recent report, Krrish 4 will continue from where part 3 of the film ended. Although it will be taking ahead the story of the third part, it will be set in a completely different world with new characters and exciting twists. As per the Pinkvilla report, a source was quoted saying that Krrish 4 is in the pipeline and the makers are keen on pursuing it. “The fourth installment of the Krrish franchise will take the story of the third part ahead, but it will be set in a completely different world with new characters and exciting twists. Rakesh Ji is developing the script and is presently working on the crucial parts of the story. Once he finalizes the script, they will begin work on the casting and other logistics of this massive project. It will also feature some never seen before action sequences,” said the source.

Krrish 4 has been running in the headlines for quite some time. While there have been many reports doing the rounds about the film, it seems that the recent update has come as a treat to fans. Although, it is yet to be seen if the earlier star cast of Priyanka Chopra and other actors will return. Krrish 3 ended with Priyanka Chopra having a baby whom they name Rohit.

For the unversed, Krrish 3, the film featured Priyanka Chopra as Krrish’s wife and it featured Hrithik Roshan aka Krrish having a show-down with Kaal played by Vivek Oberoi. The film also starred Kangana Ranaut as a chameleon, Shaurya Chauhan, among others. It was released way back in 2013.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan