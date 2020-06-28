Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Mission Kashmir' Is A Must-watch And Here's Why

Mission Kashmir is an action-thriller film released in 2000. It is directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Read to know why this movie is a must-watch this weekend.

Why Mission Kashmir is a must-watch

Star-studded film

Mission Kashmir has an acclaimed-ensemble cast. It stars Hrithik Roshan as Altaaf Khan, Sanjay Dutt as Inayat Khan, Preity Zinta as Sufiya Parvez, Jackie Shroff as Hilal Kohistani and Sonali Kulkarni as Neelima Khan with others. Sanjay plays a cop while Jackie portrays the villain and at situations Hrithik is stuck in choosing between the two actors, ultimately picking good over bad. Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff appeared in several movies together. But it was the then-newcomer Hrithik Roshan’s first film with the well-known stars. It was also Preity Zinta’s first collaboration with Hrithik, Sanjay and Jackie.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Was Convinced For A Week To Sport Short Hair In 'War', Says Hairstylist

Plot

Mission Kashmir centres around the conflicts between India-Pakistan and the impact of these tensions on the lives of children. The movie follows the life and tragedy of a young boy named Altaaf Khan. His entire family gets killed by police during a violent faceoff against a rebel leader and his crew. Altaaf is adopted by the police chief who is responsible for the attack. When Altaaf finds out the reality of the officer he seeks revenge and becomes a terrorist. The film deals with terrorism and the tragedy of children suffering from war.

Also Read | Bollywood Quiz: How Well Do You Know Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff-starrer 'War'?

Music album

The soundtrack of Mission Kashmir consists of seven songs. The music is conducted by the renowned trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Individually, Ehsaan Noorani composed three tracks while Shankar Mahadevan and Loy Mendonsa composed two songs each. The album includes Bumbro, Chupke Se Sun, Rind Posh Maal, Socho Ke Jheelon Ka, Maaf Karo, So Ja Chanda and Dhuan Dhuan. Bumbro became a chartbuster song and is still remembered by many. Artists like Shankar Mahadevan, Jaspinder Narula, Sunidhi Chauhan, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Vinod Rathod, Anuradha Paudwal and Mahalakshmi Iyer has voiced the tracks. Rahat Indori penned down the lyrics for four songs, while Sameer Anjaan wrote the lyrics for three tracks.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff Starrer 'War': 5 Reasons To Watch The Action-thriller

Critical acclaim and box office

Mission Kashmir was applauded by the critics as well as the audiences for the actors’ performances, cinematography, direction and storytelling. The movie clashed in theatres with Mohabbatein, which also has an ensemble cast with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh and Aishwarya Rai. Nevertheless, Mission Kashmir emerged as the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year, 2000. It was behind Mohabbatein which was at the first position, and Hrithik Roshan’s debut movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai which was at the second spot.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Kaabil' A Must-watch And Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.