Hrithik Roshan Surprises Action Team Of 'Vikram Vedha' With The 'perfect Gift'; See Pics

Hrithik Roshan pampered the entire action team of his forthcoming action-thriller Vikram Vedha by gifting them amazing pair of shoes. One of the stuntmen from the shoot took to his Instagram handle with a picture of the goodies and thanked Roshan for the 'perfect gift'. The actor has previously showered the teams of WAR and Super 30 with similar gestures.

The incident comes shortly after Hrithik wrapped up the first action sequence of Vikram Vedha, which was touted to be 'one of the craziest' stints performed by the cast and crew. The movie, which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. It also marks Saif and Hrithik's reunion after the 2002 film Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum.

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, the stuntman's photo showcases the crew striking a pose with several boxes of shoes gifted by the Super 30 actor. For the caption, he wrote," Perfect gift from @Hrithikroshan for the action team of Vikram-Vedha." He also called Roshan a 'Super Hero". Take a look.

The film recently concluded its action sequence in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, an announcement of which was made by the stuntmen. While sharing the stills from the shoot and posing with Roshan, they wrote "Wrapped up the first action sequence of Vikram Vedha. A big 'Thank you' to @parvez.shaikhh sir for this opportunity. Wouldn't have been possible without you @hrithikroshan."

More about Vikram Vedha

The movie is being helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the Tamil action thriller, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The 2017 flick followed the story of a hard-headed policeman named Vikram (played by Madhavan) chasing a gangster and a drug smuggler Vedha (played by Vijay Sethupathi), who eventually surrenders himself. The movie also starred Prem Kumar, Hareesh Peradi, Shraddha Srinath and Achyuth Kumar in supporting roles. The Bollywood remake, which will also feature Radhika Apte in a significant role, is slated for a release on September 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, Roshan will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Fighter. The film is being touted as the country's first-ever aerial action drama.

