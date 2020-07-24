Here's How Hrithik Roshan Reacted On Being Asked How He Felt About Getting Replaced By SSR

Back in 2013, Hrithik Roshan announced that he would be a part of Shekhar Kapur's Paani. Even filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wanted Hrithik in the lead role, and at one point, Shekhar even claimed that he envisioned the entire project around Hrithik. However, Hrithik was ultimately replaced by Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead of Paani. Now, an old video of Hrithik has resurfaced online where the actor reacts to being replaced by Sushant.

Hrithik walks away when asked about being replaced by Sushant

In an old video shared online by an entertainment portal, Roshan was asked about why he was replaced as the lead of Paani by Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor replied by saying, "How do I know?”. Hrithik Roshan then walked away from the journalist who was asking the question. Despite Shekhar wanting to work with Hrithik, the actor was removed from the project after the producers of the film refused to share their profits, suggest reports.

Kapur also expressed his desire to work with Hrithik in an old blog. In his 2013 blog post, Shekhar wrote that when he sat down to write the script for Paani, he only had one male lead in mind, and that was actor Hrithik. The character described in the script was even based on Hrithik's look.

His mannerisms, his inner world, and his conflicts were also based on the actor. Even while working with composer AR Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur asked him to imagine Hrithik while creating music for the film. However, the ace director and Hrithik parted ways when they could not reach an agreement on Paani's profit distribution. While Sushant Singh Rajput was cast as the new male lead, the movie was never made and was never released in theatres due to various reasons.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, is all set to release today on July 24, 2020. The movie will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. Dil Bechara is a Hindi adaptation of John Green's The Fault In Our Stars.

[Promo from Hrithik Roshan and Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram]

