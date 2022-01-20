Hrithik Roshan Takes Thursday Inspiration From His '68-year-old Mom' Exercising; Watch

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is mainly known for his fitness and wellness regime. This time the Bang Bang actor took some Thursday motivation from his mom, Pinkie Roshan. Hrithik shared a video of her mother in which she could be seen doing some hardcore workouts.

The Koi Mil Gya actor dropped a video on his Instagram handle in which her mother is seen climbing some barriers during her workout regime. Hrithik even penned a heartfelt note for her mother. He captioned the post, "To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age." Thanking all the fans who showered love on her mother, Hrithik further added, "A big big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless, joyful passion with my mom."

Hrithik Roshan takes Thursday motivation from mom Pinkie

A part of the actor's note read, "I know she has bad days, we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started. But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on Instagram."

"So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day ❤️", he wrote.

Hrithik Roshan drops message for fans

Telling that it is never too late to start a workout, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "My mom started working out at 58. Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it’s too late for them. It’s NEVER too late. Do it for your kids. They will love you for it @pinkieroshan #thisisathankyoupost #keepgoing #igetitfrommymama". Pinkie Roshan also shared a sneak-peak to her workout regime and wrote, "Phase 1 of my blast workout today". Hrithik dropped a sweet comment on the post as he wrote, "Wish I could add my voice to this comment! Mama this is just amazing !! ❤️🙌🔥too good !!"

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan