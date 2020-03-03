'War' Duo Gets A Popular Actor As Their Third Partner; Tiger Shroff Calls It 'awesome'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's last release, War, not only broke several box-office records but is also one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2019. The audience and fans praised the War duo's performances and combat action. Recently, on Tiger Shroff's birthday, that is March 2, 2020, a third-person joined their team, and Tiger Shroff can't stop showering his love on him.

The Baaghi actor received many heartwarming wishes on his birthday from his fellow co-stars, friends and family. Interestingly, popular television personality and Bollywood actor Rohit Roy also sent some warm regards to Tiger. While wishing him birthday, Rohit Roy shared a picture, which is apparently one of the official posters of the film, War. The poster features the lead actors of the Sidharth Anand directorial, that is Hrithik Roshan along with Tiger Shroff.

Rohit Roy added a pinch of humour in the picture by editing it with his picture in between the lead actors. Rohit Roy is seen in a blue shirt with a gun in hand. Rohit Roy also penned a caption for the Heropanti actor that read, 'Ha ha thank you for this mock up ! Wishing one of nicest warmest and most sincere boys in town a very happy bday!! Lots of love my dear @tigerjackieshroff !! @apnabhidu and @ayeshashroff lots of love to yal 🤗'. At the end of his caption, he also gave a special mention to his Kaabil co-star Hrithik Roshan. For Hrithik, Rohit wrote, 'PS: right alongside another nice guy.. a dear friend, co-star and gracious actor, @hrithikroshan ..'. As soon as the Student Of The Year 2 actor saw the post, he wrote a reply in the comments section that read, 'Hahaha love u sir this is awesome❤️'.

See the pic below:

