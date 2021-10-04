Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Starrer 'War' Sequel To Release Next Year, Confirms Director

On the second anniversary of the action film War starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, director Siddharth Anand shared an interesting update about the film. The director during a recent interaction with Mid-Day revealed that the makers are looking forward to the sequel and it shall go on floors by next year.

The actioner War also starred Vaani Kapoor, along with Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka, and Soni Razdan. The 2019 film had created a buzz among fans who were highly impressed by the film’s storyline. While sharing his thoughts on the sequel, Siddharth said that the makers were sure that if the film worked out then they would definitely make a sequel.

War director Siddharth Anand talks about the sequel

Siddharth Anand further revealed that he had shared some thoughts on how to take it forward. He shared that the entire team is looking forward to beginning shooting by next year. Talking further about the film, he added, “War 2 is a big responsibility, and we need normalcy (to be restored) before we can dive into it.”

On Saturday, October 2, both Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff celebrated the second anniversary of their action-thriller film, War. Hrithik wrote, “Miss everything about being on this set co-working, collaborating, CREATING. #2YearsOfWar @iTIGERSHROFF @Vaaniofficial #SiddharthAnand @yrf (sic).” “Man I miss this! One of my best experiences going head to head with one of my idols. #2yearsofwar @hrithikroshan @_vaanikapoor_ @yrf #siddharthanand (sic),” said Tiger Shroff in his post.

The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2, 2019. In the film, Shroff essayed the role of an intelligent undercover operative named Khalid and he defied gravity to pull off death-defying stunts. While speaking to Koimoi, Tiger Shroff said that he is 'deeply proud' of having War in his filmography. He expressed gratitude to the film's director Siddharth Anand and the producer Aditya Chopra for offering the 'special project' to him that has given him the opportunity to share the big screen with his idol, Hrithik Roshan.

IMAGE: Instagram/@hrithikroshan/@tigerjackieshroff