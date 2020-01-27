Hrithik Roshan: When The 'Super 30' Actor Made The Headlines For The Wrong Reasons

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan knows how to sway people with his incredible performance, chiselled body, and charisma. On the work front, he had a great year with the success of War and Super 30. However, Roshan also made headlines for the wrong reasons in the past. Therefore, we have mentioned 3 times when the Krrish actor has been in headlines following controversies.

1. Hrithik Roshan’s dark skin tone in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan was applauded for his performance in Super 30, the previous year. He essayed the role of an ace mathematician Anand Kumar. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, this biographical drama movie starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi, besides Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles.

Super 30 is considered as one of the highest-grossing movies of that time. However, Roshan was criticized for his dark complexion in the film. Despite his fair skin tone, Hrithik Roshan’s complexion was darkened to make his character seem more realistic and similar to the mathematician.

2. Salman Khan’s views on Guzaarish

According to reports, Salman Khan commented on Hrithik Roshan’s Guzaarish when it had released. There was a verbal war between the two celebrities. The Krrish actor reacted by saying it was not ‘heroic’ to make fun of somebody else’s movie just because of their Box Office collection, which was not up to the mark of Khan’s movies.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish also featured Aishwarya Rai in the lead role. This 2010 movie was acclaimed by the critics and the audience alike.

3. Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured relationship with his Kites co-star

Hrithik Roshan’s 2010 movie Kites starred Barbara Mori in the lead alongside him. The Mexican actor was allegedly close to Roshan. If rumours are to be believed, Sussane Khan left him when she got to know about their link-up. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan’s father also had a problem with the chemistry between his son and Barbara Mori.

