Hrithik Roshan To Get New House, Anil Kapoor Meets Usain Bolt | Bollywood Recap For Sep 15

Anil Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of 'legendary Night' With Usain Bolt & Hussein Mo Farah

It is an unprecedented collaboration between Bollywood and the Olympics as Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt turned up to the dance floor in Germany. Taking the internet by storm, the actor shared multiple glimpses into his 'legendary night' in Munich with Bolt along with a couple of his friends. Visuals from the night in Germany did not take long to stumble upon the social media as the fans believe 'They have seen it all' after witnessing Anil Kapoor and Usain Bolt dancing together. Read More.

Hrithik Roshan Says 'going To Buy New House Soon' As Fans Spot Damp Wall In His Selfie

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently posted a selfie with his mother as he shared a glimpse of his lazy day with his mother. Fans of the Super 30 actor soon spotted a damp wall in his selfie and wrote about it in the comment section. Hrithik, instead of ignoring the comment, replied to the fan and revealed that he was currently staying in a rented flat. Read More.

Dilip Kumar's Twitter Account Being Closed With The Consent Of Saira Banu

On Wednesday, Faisal Farooqui, who served as a spokesperson to late Indian actor Dilip Kumar, announced the decision to close Kumar's official Twitter handle. He tweeted that he is doing so with the consent of Saira Banu after the demise of the iconic actor. Farooqui also shared a picture of the late legendary actor and announced the news. Read More.

Kiara Advani Bags Smita Patil Memorial Global Award For 'Shershaah'

With a little over a dozen of movies under her belt, actor Kiara Advani has come a long way within a short span of time in Bollywood. Winning the hearts of the audience, Advani delivered stellar performances opposite some of the biggest names in the industry over the years. Last seen in Shershaah, the actor continued her streak of hit films with her latest release starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra, for which she earned nationwide recognition for her acting. The actor has now added another achievement to her list after bagging the prestigious honour of the Smita Patil Memorial Global Award. Read More.

Delhi Court Issues Notice To Yo Yo Honey Singh On Fresh Application Filed By Wife

The Delhi Court issued a notice to rapper Hirdesh Singh, a.k.a. Yo Yo Honey Singh on a fresh application filed by his wife Shalini Talwar. According to a report by ANI, the application filed was to restrain him from creating third party rights on immovable and movable assets owned by him or his companies in UAE. The celebrity was earlier accused of domestic violence by his wife and had appeared before Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on September 3. Shalini Talwar filed the case under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Read More.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan, @anilskapoor, AP