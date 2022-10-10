Hrithik Roshan To Train Alongside Air Base Officers For Next Actioner With Deepika: Report

After appearing as a gangster in the thriller Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan is all set to take on the role of an Indian Airforce Pilot in Fighter, which also features Deepika Padukone.

The actor is reportedly undergoing an intense physical transformation for the Siddharth Anand directorial and will now spend some time with Air Base Officers to get into the skin of the character.

According to Pinkvilla, the actor has started a 12-week transformation program with his trainer, Kris Gethin, which will end in early November. The actor will straight away start the preparation work for Fighter, which is slated for a January 2023 release.

A source close to the development said, "Hrithik plays the role of an Indian Airforce Pilot and to get into the skin of his character, he will be spending some time with the Air Base Officers to observe them closely. The workshops will be followed by a month-long shoot schedule for Hrithik."

The insider revealed that Fighter's principal shoot will commence on November 15 with a 10-day schedule outside Mumbai. For the unversed, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor in an important role. According to a report, producer Ajit Andhare mentioned that Fighter will be India’s first aerial action film, offering viewers a unique cinematic experience.

Hrithik has been on a promotional spree for his latest release Vikram Vedha, for which he attended Falguni Pathak's Navratri event in Mumbai. The Garba queen shared glimpses from Hrithik's visit to her event, where the duo also performed Ek Pal ka Jeena's signature step.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, Vikram Vedha came as the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HRITHIKROSHAN/ @DEEPIKAPADUKONE)