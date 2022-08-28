Hrithik Roshan won netizens' hearts with his sweet gesture towards a fan at a recent fitness event. In glimpses making rounds on social media, the Vikram Vedha actor could be seen greeting his well-wisher who was called on stage to receive a goodie. As the fan touched the actor's feet, Hrithik responded by doing the same and further hugged the latter as well. Many lauded the star's humility following the incident.

Hrithik Roshan touches a fan's feet, hugs him at a recent event

In a video shared by paparazzi handle Viral Bhayani, Hrithik is seen dressed in a yellow shirt and white pants with a matching cap. As soon as the fan reaches the stage, he touches the actor's feet, but the latter not only bows down to touch the fan's feet but also hugs him. Take a look.

Reacting to the video, fans dropped comments like, "Most humble superstar," "Hrithik is such a humble guy," "He literally touched his feet man," and "He is a very good actor and most he is very humble no attitude at all," among other things.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film's recently released teaser set the stage for an edge-of-the-seat thriller, showcasing an intense face-off between the superstars. The film comes as the remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Written and directed by duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film is along the lines of the famous folktale Vikram aur Betaal, revolving around a police officer and a gangster. It will hit theatres on September 30.

Moreover, Hrithik will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. It is set to release in theatres next year.