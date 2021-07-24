Hrithik Roshan Turns Disney Pixar Character In His Latest Post; Says 'Bit Too Much Makeup'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is an avid Instagram user. The actor recently took to the photo-sharing site and shared posts on his story featuring himself in an animated version. He used Disney Pixar character on Instagram filters to create the fun videos. The videos were captured as the actor was busy getting ready for the shoot. He was captured in-between shots.

Hrithik Roshan uses Disney Pixar character on Instagram filter

In the first video, Hrithik Roshan can be seen getting ready indoors for the shoot as his makeup artist and hairstylist give him final touch-ups. The actor can be seen looking at his phone. Roshan sported a light blue tracksuit. The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor was turned a Disney Pixar character in the shared video with the help of the trending Insta filter. As for the caption, he wrote, "Bit too much makeup I think?". In the video, a female can be heard responding to him, "Great, perfect, good job". In the next short video clip, Roshan can be seen having a conversation with a woman as she asks him about a number. He captioned the clip with one word, "yup", in response to a question asked on makeup in his previous clip.

The new filter has been trending on the photo-sharing site for quite a time now. Along with Hrithik, several other actors have created fun videos using it. Actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Tamannaah Bhatia, Karanvir Bohra and others have shared it on their respective Insta handles. As the actors go on to create such adorable videos, many fans cannot stop gushing over them and are quick enough to drop lovely comments.

Furthermore, recently his hit film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completed ten years of its release. The film also starred Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif and it was helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The actor had joined the director and his co-actors for a virtual reunion. In their reunion, the cast members re-enacted several iconic scenes from the film and shared a few anecdotes.

On the work front, Roshan will next be seen in an action drama titled Fighter. The actor will be featuring the Ram-Leela actor Deepika Padukone. He also has Krrish 4 in his pipeline.

IMAGE: HRITHIK ROSHAN INSTAGRAM

