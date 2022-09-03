Hrithik Roshan Turns Down Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra 2' Due To Scheduling Conflict: Report

While Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is garnering massive buzz as its release date nears, rumours about the film's sequel have started making rounds. According to reports, Hrithik Roshan was offered to play Dev in the second part of Brahmastra, which is intended to be a trilogy. However, the actor has declined the offer due to scheduling conflicts as he has movies like Krrish 4 and Ramayana lined up.

The actor turned down the parallel lead role as he has two high-on visual effects films in the pipeline and doesn't want to engage in another ambitious project for that long. Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna as well as Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Hrithik Roshan turns down Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2?

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source mentioned, "Hrithik is already doing two high-on visual effects films – Krrish 4 and Ramayana. He felt, that doing Brahmastra 2 would mean too much of a time investment on another VFX-heavy film. This decade, he wants to do more films and he doesn’t want to end up spending the next 7 years on these 3 dream projects." The insider added that he spoke to the makers and "politely let go of the offer."

Meanwhile, Brahmastra's mega pre-release event in Hyderabad, which was to be attended by Jr NTR, recently got cancelled. Soon after the cancellation, the RRR hitmaker issued an apology to all his fans for causing inconvenience. The actor said during a press conference, "I want to apologize to my fans. I would also like to apologize to National Media and Telugu media."

More about Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Brahmastra: Part One is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as a part of Astraverse. The movie is based on Indian mythology and will focus on its titular character Shiva, played by Kapoor, who discovers that he holds the power of the Agnyastra. The film's tracks like Kesariya, Deva Deva and Dance Ka Bhoot have already become chart-breaking hits. It is set to hit the theatres on September 9.

