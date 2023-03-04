Hrithik Roshan Turns Photographer For Girlfriend Saba Azad Amid Wedding Rumours

The rumours of Hrithik Roshan tying the knot with his girlfriend Saba Azad are doing the rounds on the internet. Recently, actor-musician Saba Azad dropped a picture of herself which was clicked by the Dhoom 2 actor. This fuelled the wedding rumours and fans are speculating that the two are all set to tie the knot soon. Azad shared a photo on her social media handle wherein she can be seen casually lounging on the sofa while scrolling through her phone. She sported a light green strappy embroidered top teamed with white pants. Giving credit to her boyfriend Hrithik for the picture, Saba wrote, "Casual late afternoon scroll. PC @hrithikroshan."

Take a look at the post below:

How did the wedding rumours start?

Rumours of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad getting married in November this year started recently on social media. But there has been no official confirmation from either Hrithik or Saba. On Friday, Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan said he has not heard anything about his son getting married yet.

On the work front, Hrithik is all set to appear in Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. He was last seen in Vikram Vedha.

On the other hand, Saba, who was doing music, is all set to make a comeback with the web series Rocket Boys 2. Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They got divorced in 2014.