Hrithik Roshan Wishes Anil Kapoor On His Birthday; Shares Working Still From 'Fighter'

Versatile actor Anil Kapoor who has given some amazing films like Beta, Ram Lakhan, Mr. India, and more, ringed in his 65th birthday on December 24. Anil, who is considered one of the fittest actors in the industry, received thunderous wishes from his industry friends on the special day. Stars like Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, and more extended their wishes to the actor.

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s wishes for Anil turned special after the former announced sharing screen space with Anil for their next film Fighter. Hrithik took to Twitter and shared a pic of himself wherein he was seen posing with Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Siddharth Anand. In the caption, the Krrish star was all praises for the senior actor. He also expressed his excitement about sharing the screen space with Anil Kapoor for the first time in Fighter.

Bollywood stars' wishes for Anil Kapoor on birthday

Hrithik wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you... Super excited for #Fighter!”

Apart from Hrithik, co-actor Deepika Padukone also gave a warm welcome to the actor on Fighter and wote, "Welcome to Fighter Birthday Boy!."

Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @AnilKapoor ! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter pic.twitter.com/V0a73ZIAj5 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 24, 2021

Actor Ajay Devgn, who had shared screen space with Anil in Total Dhamaal shared a picture with him on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday @AnilKapoor...Hope you have a jhakaas one!”

Madhuri Dixit, who has worked with Anil in films like Beta, Tezaab, Total Dhamaal and more, took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture. While praising his amazing company, she wrote, "There's never a dull moment when you are around. Happiest Birthday Anil Kapoor. May you keep inspiring everyone, stay forever young, and have a jhakaas year ahead."

Happy Birthday @AnilKapoor...Hope you have a jhakaas one! pic.twitter.com/R7hGG5cc04 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 24, 2021

Kiara Advani, who will next be seen sharing screen space with Anil in Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday to the youngest member of our Jugg Jugg Jeeyo family."

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Anil Kapoor on Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday to the legend…thank you for always inspiring…We the best, love love love."

