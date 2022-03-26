Hrithik Roshan Wishes To Be With Rumoured Girlfriend Saba At Her Concert; Says 'Kill It'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has managed to grab the limelight ever since he stepped out with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. The two sparked dating rumours after they were spotted at a restaurant. Since then, the two have been supporting each other and also interacting on social media. Saba Azad has also bonded with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussane Khan, and the rest of his family. While the 36-year-old actor-musician is currently gearing up for a concert in Pune, Hrithik Roshan expressed his wish to join her. Saba Azad reacted to Hrithik Roshan's reply and also revealed her nickname for him.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Saba Azad recently shared a glimpse of her prep for a concert in Pune. She was seen wearing a floral crop top on blue bottoms while checking the sound for her upcoming show. In the caption, she wrote, "Sunburnt and ready. We here at @nh7dotin soundcheckin for this evening." "Come dance with us pune," she added. Hrithik Roshan reshared her story and expressed his wish to be there with her. The War star wrote, "wish i was there for this one!" He further cheered for his rumoured girlfriend and called her "insanely amazing woman." He wrote, "Kill it you insanely amazing woman."

The Bollywood star received a rather "cute" reply from Saba Azad. The Rocket Boys star almost confirmed their relationship as she wrote, "wish you was here too my cute," and added an emoji while tagging Hrithik Roshan. Seemingly the rumoured couple are on their way to making their relationship official.

Hrithik Roshan reacts to Saba Azad's pictures

This is not the first time that Hrithik Roshan has praised Saba Azad on social media. The actor never fails to cheer for his rumoured girlfriend and reacts to most of her social media posts. Earlier this month, Saba Azad shared a video of her in a street avatar from a screen test. In the caption, she wrote, "I love screen tests!! LOOOOVE!! Never understood why people don’t like em - for me it’s the most enjoyable way to keep my craft sharp - what’s better than being able to inhabit a new character everyday and transform, really transform into something completely different each time." Hrithik Roshan was seemingly impressed by her look as he wrote, "Woah … ha. I like," in the comment section.

Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla/@sabazad/@hrithikroshan