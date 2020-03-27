Hrithik Roshan's Best Movie Promotions On Social Media That Made His Films Trend Online

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood, as he starred in several super hit films. Hrithik Roshan's last film, War, was also the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019. Hrithik Roshan films are successful not only because of his stellar acting and amazing on-screen presence but also thanks to his brilliant promotions. Here are some of Hrithik Roshan's best promotions on social media for his blockbuster films.

Hrithik Roshan's social media promotions

War

Hrithik Roshan's War was the most successful Indian film of 2019. The movie also had a long and successful promotional campaign. Interestingly, most of War's promotions were done on social media. The film quickly became a popular household name after Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff promoted it by feigning a fake rivalry on Twitter to imitate their on-screen War. During the height of War's promotions, fans were wearing Team Tiger and Team Hrithik Roshan shirts to show their support for their respective actors.

He loves it.



Staring at the giant like a bigger giant.

He knows the giant knows he’s not a giant.

But he also knows that the giant is not really sure.



K.A.B.I.R.#DecodingKabir pic.twitter.com/Qz8Q7qxdFv — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 6, 2019

Super 30

Super 30 was another one of Hrithik Roshan's massively successful films. The movie was a biopic based on the life of Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme that teaches IIT aspirants for free. During his promotions, Hrithik Roshan asked his fans on twitter to share their 'super teacher' story. As Super 30 was all about an amazing teacher, Hrithik Roshan wanted his fans to appreciate their life teachers who taught them how to succeed. Hrithik Roshan's '#MySuperTeacher' soon started to trend on Twitter.

#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer. pic.twitter.com/TCw1qW3Bg0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019

Kaabil

Kaabil was a massive success in India, as well as China. Hrithik Roshan even travelled to China to promote the film before its release. During his visit to China, Hrithik Roshan promoted the film by posing alongside the world-renowned martial arts actor, Jackie Chan. Hrithik Roshan even posted his pictures with Jackie Chan on social media, which soon went viral online.

